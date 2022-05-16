ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Dad’s Ice Cream hosted its official grand opening less than two weeks ago, opening just in time to catch an influx of locals looking to keep cool with days upon days of temperatures in the 100-degrees or higher range.

“We’ve had an increase in guests coming in and we’ve had more events scheduling, so it’s been good,” Dad’s Ice Cream General Manager, Candise Davis said.

Davis estimated shop foot traffic to have doubled in the last few days, some guests appearing to come straight from the pool for an icy treat.

“We’ve had people stop by in their bathing suits, obviously just coming from playing in the water,” Davis laughed.

Vincent Mercado was one of several to visit the shop on Monday. He and several friends wanted to beat the heat by sampling one of the city’s newest creameries.

“It’s very hot and we just came from class,” Mercado said. “We wanted to go out and relax, grab an ice cream after lunch.”

Davis said the shop’s staff is prepared to help guests take a break from the heat, and maybe even laugh along the way.

“You’re not just making ice creams, you’re making smiles,” said Davis. “You’re creating smiles for Abilene, so that’s my favorite part about it.”

You can find Dad’s Ice Cream at 1401 South 14th Street in Abilene. They are open Sunday through Thursday from noon until 9:00 p.m., and until 10:00 p.m. on weekends.