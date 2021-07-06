Recently appointed Eastland Co. Sheriff focused on the future

EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Recently appointed Eastland County Sheriff Jason Weger says he’s focused on the future.

Weger was appointed by the Eastland County Commissioner’s Court after former sheriff Chad Roberts resigned promptly in May, after the discovery of what he called an “error of judgement” while he was serving as the city manger and chief of police in Ranger.

“I don’t want to bad mouth anybody,” Sheriff Weger says. “His name’s been drug through the mud enough without me doing it.”

Weger says he would rather focus on what can be done for the county’s future.

“We’re really trying to get back to a, ‘We’re all in this together’ type thing,” Weger says.

Jason Weger has been with Eastland County for 25 years, serving various roles in Eastland, Ranger, Rising Star, and Cisco.

“I’ve worked with all the chiefs before at some point or another. I’ve worked for a couple of them,” he says.

Weger says he hopes to push the community to work better together, leading by example with his county dispatch modernization program.

“I’m in the middle of a big process on computer aided dispatch systems, which is a computer program that will take all the programs and put it together into one,” he says.

Weger believes centralizing all department records to be easily searchable through their already shared dispatch will streamline the more difficult parts of some investigations.

“The same thing happens in Eastland that happens in Cisco, that happens in Ranger, that happens in Rising Star and Gorman. It’s all the same individuals. Crime doesn’t just stay inside the city limits,” Weger says.

Giving each department a wider view of the county could lead to a better department and a better Eastland County.

“So if we can share that information more, the better, and the more information we can get from dispatch in real time, the better,” he says.

One of the main goals Weger hopes to reach is inspiring the community to work together.

“When communities are working together, they can do great things and it can be a great place to raise your kids, and that’s what I’m trying to get to.”

Sheriff Weger says he was honored to be considered and appointed by the county commissioner, and he plans to run for election to his position when it comes up in Dec. 2022.