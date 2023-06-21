ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A lawnmower stored in a shed caught fire Wednesday morning, causing thousands of dollars in damages to an Abilene Lytle area property.

According to a press release from the Abilene Fire Department (AFD), crews arrived to the backyard of a home in the 500 block of East South 11th Street around 10:30 Wednesday morning.

There, AFD said a crew found a backyard barn fully engulfed in flames. Luckily, firefighters were able to contain the fire within just minutes.

Photos below are courtesy of AFD via a Facebook post:

Fire investigators said it was a recently used lawnmower stored under an overhang of the barn that ignited the structure. This accidental fire caused an estimated $10,000 in damages.