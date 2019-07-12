Reception honors veterans of the “Forgotten War”

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – The service of “Forgotten War” veterans was more than remembered at a reception Thursday evening hosted by the West Texas Rehabilitation Center’s Hospice of the Big Country.

Eight Korean War veterans and their families were treated to dinner inside the center’s board room, the veterans present were:

SSG. Johnny “Sunny” Greenfield – United States Army

CPL. Ronald Diener – United States Army

CMSgt. Clifford Hollis – United States Air Force

SFC. Art Viertel – United States Army

2nd Lt. Terry R. Smith – United States Air Force

PFC. Claude Boyd – United States Marine Corps.

A1C. Paul Brown – United States Air Force

SPC. Clifford Archa – United States Army

Hospice Director Angie Lane says this is the second dinner the organization has hosted, they celebrated the service as part of its participation with the program “We Honor Veterans.” The program links hospices across the nation with veterans in need of support.

“We see a lot of veterans at the end of life and it is so special to have them honor service and to honor the committment the sacrifice that they made,” Lane said.

For some veterans, like Johnny “Sunny” Greenfield, the evening reception was the first like it they’d ever attended.

“This is the first thing I’d ever been to specifically for Korean veterans. It was a real honor,” Greenfield said.

For many, Greenfield included, the dinner was a chance to meet other area veterans and share time-honored memories.

“I went up on patrol with my lieutenant to relieve the Marines at the front lines,” said Greenfield. “During the night one of the Marines stole my boots. It didn’t take that sergeant but just a little bit to find them the next morning but that was one of the more amusing things I can remember.”

Those in attendance also witnessed special presentations from current servicemen and women about the Korean War Memorial in Washington, D.C. and the ceremonial folding of an American flag.

Lane says next year’s reception will honor Vietnam veterans.