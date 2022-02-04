ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Christian Service center receptionist Roseann Martin has been the first face many Abilenians see when seeking help from the organization.

“Some are homeless some are being evicted from their homes some are just needing food.” Martin says.

Services she says she’s proud to be a part of. So when the center had to close Thursday due to winter weather. She took it on herself to keep the lifeline available

“It takes a certain braveness to bare the frozen tundra of West Texas as it comes quickly.” Says Center Operations Manager Joe Arguijo.

Martin drove 6 miles in the ice and sleet to open their lobby for anyone in need of a place to warm up. And so that if anyone called in she would be there to answer their questions.

“Everyone that called I was able to help them in some way” Says Martin

From 9AM to 4PM she didn’t even close for lunch. Martin set up rent assistance appointments, arranged food pickup for Saturday, and even kept herself entertained in the downtime.

“Well I don’t know if it was entertainment. I cleaned a lot because we do not get around to that.” Martin says.

Though the roads were dangerous to travel, Martin says she felt led to keep their services running. Spurred on by the spirit of servituded she says she sees in her bosses, Co-workers, and church leaders.

“As far as why I do what I do, I have lot’s of great examples in front of me.” Martin says.

Hoping that everyone will get the help they need.

“I want people to know that we are there…that we would love for them to give us a call and let us try to help.” Says Martin.

Anyone in need of food, clothing or financial help can inquire at the organizations website. Or call at 325-673-7531