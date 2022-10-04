Abilene Police Department search for man and woman in connection to Sept. 2022 vehicle theft

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) is searching for a couple who may have connections to a September stolen vehicle case.

APD posted still images from surveillance footage at an Abilene grocery store, of a man and woman. Police said they may have information regarding a stolen motorcycle, but did not say the couple were suspects in the case.

A motorcycle was stolen around Labor Day, September 5 or 6, from an apartment complex in the 3500 block of Cedar Run Road.

If you recognize this man or woman, call Abilene Crime Stoppers at (35) 676-8477. You may remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward.