BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The arctic blast has made its way into the Big Country with frigid temperatures and record lows. Here’s what to expect in the coming days.

As per a weather update from KRBC Chief Meteorologist Dylan Smith, Sunday and Monday nights are expected to witness record-low temperatures. There have been off-and-on snow flurries reported around the Big Country today, and there’s a possibility of more of the same occurring throughout the night.

Smith recommends avoiding bridges and overpasses on Monday morning as there has been enough cold weather for accumulation on elevated roads. The Big Country is expected to remain below freezing from Sunday until around noon on Wednesday.

Given the dry air that will be present, it is expected that much of the precipitation that does accumulate will sublimate, skipping the liquid stage and going straight from solid to gas. Therefore, icy roads are not likely to be a major concern once all precipitation ceases tomorrow morning.