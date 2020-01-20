Record-breaking night for WTRC Telethon, over 1.5 million dollars raised

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – It was a record-breaking night for The West Texas Rehabilitation Center’s 50th Annual Telethon and Auction raising over 1.5 million dollars.

CEO and President Steve Martin said this event kicks off their fundraiser season. Proceeds helping them serve hundreds of patients despite their financial circumstances.

Not only a rewarding night but also an entertaining night with artists like Neal McCoy and Lindsay Ell, the event was a success.