Record-breaking night for WTRC Telethon, over 1.5 million dollars raised

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – It was a record-breaking night for The West Texas Rehabilitation Center’s 50th Annual Telethon and Auction raising over 1.5 million dollars.
The West Texas Rehabilitation Center’s 50th annual Telethon and Auction was a success, bringing in the total amount of $1,542,651.
CEO and President Steve Martin said this event kicks off their fundraiser season. Proceeds helping them serve hundreds of patients despite their financial circumstances.
Not only a rewarding night but also an entertaining night with artists like Neal McCoy and Lindsay Ell, the event was a success.
