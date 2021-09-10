Record Guys in Abilene displays 9/11 memorial picture from Lincoln Middle School

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- It’s been 20 years since the devastating attack on the Twin Towers in New York City.

Most remember the exact place, time and what they were wearing when the planes hit, but one former middle school teacher remembers the students of Lincoln Middle School coming together and honoring those who lost their lives.

Kevin Howell, CFO of Record Guys, taught at Lincoln and said the principal approached him about getting the students involved.

Howell said he began the planning process, trying to coordinate 900 kids, and decided on taking a picture for their yearbook.

He said he reminded the kids for a week leading up to the Friday of the picture, where each grade was given a specific color to wear: red, white or blue.

When Friday arrived, he climbed to the top of Lincoln Middle School with a megaphone, directing the kids into a nine and two ones.

Howell said that if you look carefully, the two ones are considerably taller than the nine, to represent the Twin Towers.

One former Lincoln student, Michael Bacon, said that he remembers the day vividly and gets goosebumps up and down his arms just thinking about the video of the planes.

Bacon said that his lunch monitor first told him and his friends the news at around 10:45 that morning, as they had an early lunch period.

Bacon said that they listened to the news unfold over the radio throughout the day, until he was able to see the video at home later that afternoon.

But what stuck out most to him was his sixth period teacher, Ms. Glover, who he described as “a great teacher, but a tough lady that we were afraid of.”

Glover’s son, Bacon said, played football at Army at Westpoint, and she was nearly brought to tears worrying about her son.

Bacon said that he didn’t remember much about the picture, but said even at a young age,he could feel how the country was unifying.

Howell said the most important aspect of that picture is the edited text at the top that reads “Forgive…. But Never Forget.”