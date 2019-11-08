Red Cross finds temporary homes for residents displaced by Abilene apartment fire

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The recovery effort for the tenants of the Maison Blanche Apartments continues after 12 units went up in flames early Wednesday morning.

The American Red Cross has been helping residents get back on their feet, finding temporary homes for those who were displaced by the fire.

On Thursday at 5 p.m., it was time to carry out the cots and shut down the shelter at the GV Daniels Recreation Building.

In just a little more than 24 hours, all residents displaced by the Maison Blanche Apartment fire had new, temporary homes.

“Some are staying in hotels, others are working with the apartment complex, some have been placed through the Abilene Housing Authorities,” Kari Hennigan, with the Red Cross, says.

Hennigan says having a tight turnaround from the time of disaster to getting help to those that need it is exactly what they strive to do.

One of the folks they helped was Kendall Smith.

“The next thing I heard was, ‘It’s on fire, get out, get out,” Smith says.

He was directed to the Red Cross after the fire, and received assistance almost immediately.

“I didn’t expect them to be so wonderful,” Smith says.

And the help didn’t stop at the doors of the temporary shelter. After a media appearance, locals wanted to help him, too.

“I was at the store and this woman recognized me from TV, and she said, ‘Didn’t you lose everything? Let me get that for you,'” Smith says.

Showing that the caring spirit continues in the Key City.