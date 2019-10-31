Red Cross reminds residents to test smoke alarms

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The American Red Cross says with the time change coming up, this is a great time to check the batteries in your smoke alarms.

House fires are more likely in the colder months because of heating equipment and extra holiday cooking.

Red Cross officials say we should keep smoke alarms on each floor, close to bedrooms, and test them to see if they need new batteries. They also recommend practicing your home escape plan, with your goal to get everyone out in two minutes or less.

“A lot of people get injured, they get out of a house fire, but then they don’t know where their family is, so they actually go back in and get injured,” says Stephen Williamson, American Red Cross, Abilene Chapter. “Have a meeting place. Know where everyone in the family is going to meet so everyone can get out whichever way they need to and meet at that safe spot.”

If you’d like to schedule a free smoke alarm installation with the Red Cross, you can call them at 325-261-4158.