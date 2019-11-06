Red Cross steps up to help victims displaced by Abilene apartment fire

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — With so many people displaced from their homes after an early morning apartment fire, the Red Cross has stepped up to help.

Volunteers arrived early Wednesday morning to pass out blankets, coffee, and snacks along with a warm place to stay while firefighters battled the flames.

The Abilene Fire Department reports that about 20 people were forced out of their homes because of the fire. Red Cross officials say most of the residents told them they had somewhere else to stay.

“People are stunned. They’re kind of lost, and we’re able to give that comfort and help guide them through this process so that they actually have someone to trust to be there,” says Kari Hennagin, Executive Director of American Red Cross, Texas Big Country Chapter.

The Red Cross has now set up a shelter at GV Daniels Recreational Center on North 8th that will be open for the next couple of days for those displaced by the fire.

The fire department estimates the damage to be around $325,000. The cause has yet to be determined.