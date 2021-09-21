Referee shortage hitting the Big Country

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Football Officials Association is down 25 referees this week.

That is the equivalent to five football games missed.

The referee shortage has not only hit the Big Country, but has been a nationwide problem for several months as schools try to find enough officials for their athletic events.

Brett Berry has been officiating in Abilene since he was 19 years old, and has enjoyed the experience so far, even when things didn’t go his way.

“You know,” Berry laughed, “you’re not going to make everyone happy with every single call you make.”

Berry said that not only did it put some extra cash in his pocket, but helped him stay around the game of football after his playing days in high school.

Now, Berry said he’s seeing a shortage of officials.

Berry said that wasn’t the case when he started. He said that he began officiating with 105 other members, but now it is down to 85.

That spans from the peewee level all the way to the high school ranks, Brandon Osborne, Executive Director of the Abilene Youth Sports Authority, said.

Osborne said in a referee’s absence, they look for college students or former athletes that played the game to help assist in officiating.

However, if they cannot find a replacement, Osborne said they have to get creative.

“I actually keep a striped shirt and whistle in my office,” Osborne said. “Just in case we have to step in.”

While most of the officials in Abilene have full-time jobs, Berry said that they continue to referee because they love the game and want to see the kids succeed.

Berry believes that the shortage is caused by some of the older members, who have served for 30-40 years, hanging up their spikes, and less of a surge of young officials sticking in the program.

“We need anyone and everyone.” Berry said.

Berry said they are down at least one to two referees per game, and called it a “disservice to the game” because they cannot call a game as well down an extra set of eyes.

If you are interested in refereeing, Berry said there are new member meetings every Tuesday night at 5:45 p.m. at the Patty Hanks School of Nursing. He also said that it is easy to signup, and can help put an extra $100-$120 in your pocket every week.