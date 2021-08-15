Refuge Ranch family fun in the sun to tie up the Summer

TUSCOLA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Families who have children with special needs were able to have one last fun day in the sun, as a way to kick off the school year and tie up the Summer.

At the Refuge Ranch, many exceptional families attended its’ family fun day.

“After since COVID, everything got shut down. We just wanted to go out and have some fun all of us and do a lot of outdoor stuff,” said Jose Mejia.

Mejia along with his wife and four daughters was in attendance, as their eldest is diagnosed with cerebral palsy.

“Just to treat her like a normal person, like a sister, but show a little bit more respect because first, she is older, and plus, she might need more things to attend to,” said Mejia.

Mejia says it’s events like these that make his daughter feel just as accepted as the rest of his children.

“We do want them to feel equal and loved. Just more stuff like this that involves that family and it shows the other siblings how to care and tend more I believe towards the family.”

As the kids were able to close out the summer with a big water slide, lots of outdoor games, free snow cones, and live storytelling.

“A lot of these families I been with in the for the last 4 years and so I feel very disconnected,” said regional coordinator, Jamie Thomas.

Thomas says she hasn’t had an in-person event in 18 months.

“It’s so great to be with them in person and start talking about hopefully potential other upcoming events that we’re doing, that will be similar to what we’re doing today,” said Thomas.

And Mejia encourages parents to be more involved with their kids and truly appreciates events such as this one.

“Time’s going too fast with the cell phones. Get your kids outside, let them run, let them sweat a little bit and you sweat a little bit yourself. And have some fun with your little babies,” said Mejia.