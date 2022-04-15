With the high school baseball playoffs quickly approaching, there are some teams who have been able to separate themselves from the pack.

The Anson Tigers have been on an absolute tear this season, giving them the confidence to believe they have the talent and the experience to make another deep playoff run this year.

“This is a team that’s senior led and they know what’s at stake, and they’ve always talked about it. This is the year, this what they want to do. They want to prove it, and we got close last year, but we need to be closer, and these guys have a point to prove,” said Head Coach Scotty Nichols.

The Tigers 2021 season came to an end in the Regional Finals, with a heartbreaking game three loss to New Deal. Since then, Anson has been focused on one thing, getting the job done this time around.

“We talk about it daily. We were right there, and it just eats at you every day and gives you that motivation, because you’re that much closer to a state championship, because New Deal went on and they won state pretty handedly. It was just right there at the tip of our tongue,” said Mason Hagler.

Putting themselves in a position to compete for a state title multiple years in a row is easier said than done, but the Tigers know focusing on the small details in the field, on the mound, and in the batters box will go a long way towards accomplishing their goal.

“If you’re down five runs, you’re not going to win it with a home run. It’s about playing start, and you’ve just got to play unselfish baseball,” said Hagler.

The Tigers are not the only ones who want to make history. The entire Anson community has been with these young ballplayers every step of the way.

“Every night they show up, the whole town and it’s a really supportive community, and we really just want to do it for them, as well as us personally,” said Nick Miller.

“This has been our goal since day one when we were five years old, and to get over that hump would be a dream come true, and even if it doesn’t happen I’ve built a brotherhood with everybody out here that will last me a lifetime,” said Hagler.

Anson was back on the diamond Friday morning for a showdown with Stamford. The Tigers got the job done and earned another district win 8-3. Anson is now 17-1-1 on the season, with a 7-0 record in district play.