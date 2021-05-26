Regional Victim Crisis Center in Abilene seeking volunteers to help crime victims

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Regional Victim Crisis Center (RVCC) in Abilene is recruiting new victim advocate volunteers to help crime victims.

With violent crime in Abilene on the rise, the RVCC is working to ensure that they are well staffed to aid the increasing number of victims.

Maria White is a Certified Sexual Assault Advocate Volunteer for RVCC. Part of the program for 3 years, White says it has been a very rewarding experience for her.

“It’s a great outreach to our community, to people that are in need,” says White.

White says she found out about all the good that the center can do and thought it would be a great way to volunteer her time.

From 2019 to 2020 Abilene has seen a rise in aggravated assault cases by 11.5% along with an increase in forcible rape by 51.1%.

RVCC Executive Director Janey Wawerna says they depend heavily on volunteers.

“If they have a good ear, a good heart and a desire to help, we can put them to work,” says Wawerna.

The volunteers usually talk to the victims on the worst days of their lives, which is one reason White says she does this.

“I’ve always known that someone loved and cared about me, but there are a lot of people out there who haven’t had that, and so to be able to give of yourself to help someone know that someone genuinely cares about them,” White said.



RVCC is organizing the next Certified Victim Advocate Class for June.





