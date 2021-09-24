Registered Abilene sex offender charged with online solicitation of minor, police asking other potential victims to come forward

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Police Department is asking anyone who may have had “questionable contact” with a registered sex offender in town to contact them with further information.

APD says 24-year-old Jonathan Pressley, of Abilene, was arrested Sept. 17 on an online solicitation of a minor probation violation warrant.

Pressley was charged with two new counts of online solicitation of prostitution of a minor on Friday for “crimes he is alleged to have committed in September of 2021,” according to police.

Police say if you or anyone you know has had any “questionable contact” with Pressley, you are urged to contact the APD non-emergency line at (325) 673-8331.

Pressley, who was also arrested in March 2020 as part of a large sting operation by APD, is currently in the Taylor County Jail with bonds totaling more than $100,000.