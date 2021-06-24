Registration open for 38th Annual Tour de Gap ride benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters

ABILENE, Texas (News Release) — Tour de Gap bike ride is BACK! This year marks the 38th Annual Tour de Gap ride at the Old Settlers’ Reunion Grounds in Buffalo Gap on July 24-25, 2021.

Tour de Gap is hugely popular, bringing in around 300 riders year after year from across Texas.

Participants will ride through the rolling hills of Buffalo Gap, relax at the pavilion area, enjoy a BBQ lunch catered by The Shed, as well as be entered to win raffle prizes.

On Saturday, riders can choose between three distances: 11 miles, 50K or the 100K route.

The preregistration fee for adults through Thursday, July 22 is $45. Registration after Thursday, July 22 is available for $55. Children 14 and under ride free with a registered adult

.Riders are invited to participate in the Annual Steamboat Mountain Time Trial on Sunday morning — a 20K hill climb in beautiful Buffalo Gap.

The Time Trial registration is $25.

All funds raised through this event will stay in Abilene and directly impact local children through one-to-one mentoring work of Big Brothers Big Sisters.

BBBS matches adult volunteers with one child in a meaningful, mentoring relationship that can change their life for the better, forever.

Registration for Saturday and Sunday events is now open at bikereg.com/tour-de-gap.

Please visit www.tourdegap.com or contact BBBS for more information –325-674-3115.