ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Registration is open for the eighth Annual HW5K, in honor of an Abilene Christian School student who passed after a fierce battle with leukemia.

Shared by Wade family

Hudson Wade passed away when he was in the fifth grade in 2016. Before his passing and before his diagnosis, a 5k was formed in 2014 to help Big Country families and cancer patients cope with their diagnoses, and to spread awareness for the need of donations such as bone marrow. The five kilometer walk/run was renamed for Hudson in 2019.

This year’s HW5K will begin at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, September 10.

Location: Abilene Christian School – 2550 North Judge Ely Boulevard

Click here to register and get a t-shirt!

For additional information, you can follow the 5k on Facebook or Instagram.