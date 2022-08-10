ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Calling all Abilene teen girls with an interest in wildfire and emergency response! Registration is now open for the Sisters in Fire learning experience.

The one-day camp event is open to girls in grades between 7th and 12th.

Sisters in Fire will be led by Texas’ top women leaders in wildland firefighting. There, girls will learn how to put out fires with engines and bulldozers, leadership and communication skills and more.

This free camp will be held Saturday, October 1 at the City of Abilene Fire Department Training Facility from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 that evening.

Click here to learn more and register. The Texas A&M Forest Service said space is limited.