Relative of Brownwood nursing home employee tests positive for COVID-19

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Brown County is reporting another positive COVID-19 case related to the nursing home that has seen the majority of the county’s cases.

The Brownwood/Brown County Health Departmentsays they received four negative test results from community members not affiliated with the nursing home and one positive result from a relative of an employee of the facility who previously tested positive.

The total COVID-19 cases in Brown County is now 56.

