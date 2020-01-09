Remains of Marine missing since World War II identified

Remains found on a tiny South Pacific island where a bloody World War II battle happened have been identified as those of a missing Marine from Texas.

In a statement, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Wednesday that the remains of 1st Lt. Justin G. Mills of Galveston had been identified.

The remains were found in 2015 on the tiny island of Betio in the Tarawa Atoll of the Gilbert Islands.

Mills had been missing since the November 1943 Battle for Tarawa.