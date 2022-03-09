ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Dorothy “Dot” Tonne is described as a spitfire hair stylist serving the Cisco area for more than 50 years. With 92 years of life under her belt, the longtime hair dresser says she has no plans on slowing down any time soon.

Tonne’s beauty shop is on a winding rural road outside Cisco sitting just behind her own home. When not inside tending to clients’ curls, she’s busy crocheting, baking, or canning – the products of which she almost never keeps for herself.

The 92 year old credits a love for her fellow man as motivation to keep working when many others her age would take a well-deserved retirement.

“I guess I really don’t settle down until I go to bed,” laughs Tonne. “I love it. I love working in the yard, canning, I love doing hair, I love people and I just like to work.”

Tonne started her Cisco beauty shop in the 1970s, in that time cutting the hair of now Cisco Mayor Tammy Douglas’s mother.

“Our families go back generations and generations and years,” said Douglas.

Douglas says in the 54 years she’s known Tonne (all her life), she’s always had a sharp wit and kind soul. On her birthday, Tonne is known for celebrating with a cold one at the brewery in town, and in her downtime Tonne is known for baking famous cinnamon rolls for delivery among Cisco.

The multifaceted Tonne is a one-of-a-kind gem, says Douglas. That’s what led her to nominate Tonne as a Remarkable Woman.

“She’s just so remarkable, not to me, but to everyone. She’s one of those rare people that you don’t find anymore from the generation that she came from,” said Douglas.

Throughout the month of March, four finalists will be featured on KTAB news at 6, the announcement of the winner of this year’s Remarkable Women contest to come later this month.