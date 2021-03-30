Remarkable Women: Cisco speech therapist serves all over the Big Country

CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Mandi Lowe spent the last 23 years as a small town speech therapist, but that doesn’t mean she’s been taking it easy.

“I go as far as Throckmorton, Dublin, Brownwood, Baird, Strawn,” Lowe says. “All ages too. I work with some that are 5 and all the way up to 95.”

As a self-employed speech language pathologist, Lowe helps her clients learn to speak whether they’re young and inexperienced or older and suffering a loss.

“I don’t get to spend as much time with my family as I would like because I’m working, but I just try to remind them that we’re helping people and that’s what we’re here to do,” said Lowe.

Her field isn’t restricted to speech alone, as she often works with older patients who need to strengthen the muscles they need to swallow, or even teaching them to eat again, vastly improving their quality of life.

One such success story is in Belva Yeager, also of Cisco. In 2013, Belva was recovering from a lengthy hospital stay and had lost the ability to swallow. It put her daughter, Claudia Yeager in a concerning position.

“Scared, it’s like, ‘What are we going to do?’ And you’re afraid that she might not make it if she doesn’t,” said Yeager.

But with each visit from Lowe, Yeager could see her mother coming back.

“Little by little those muscles were improving,” Yeager says.

Now Yeager and her mother enjoy life without worrying about meals, all of which they thank Lowe for.

“[She] had a good way of visiting with Mom, talking to her, and getting things across, helping her understand what to do,” Yeager says. “And making it kind of fun, you know?”

Lowe was nominated for KTAB’s Remarkable Woman Contest by her husband, Jason.

“He has said that everything I do makes me a remarkable woman, and I appreciate that,” says Lowe.

Mandi is one of four finalists for our Remarkable Women contest.