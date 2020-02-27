Remarkable Women: Sweetwater finalist has stronger-than-steel resolve

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB) – Barbara Rappold is a rough-and-tumble woman ready to tackle any task.

“I broke my nail yesterday at the firetruck,” said Rappold.

Rappold wears many hats. She hung up her work cap as an aircraft mechanic in 2012 but since then she’s put on the hat of a volunteer firefighter with the Nolan County fire department, a community servant with local Jaycees, and even a ballcap during a stint at Globe Life stadium.

“I worked two seasons with the Texas Rangers,” said Rappold.

Rappold’s husband Mark says on top of her incredible work ethic, her spirit is one the quite literally keeps their household running.

“She gets up on the roof when the roof blows off, she gets down under the house where I can’t,” said Mark.

Rappold’s resolve has also been strong enough to lift the heaviest type of grief.

“My son was 12 years old and was killed in a construction accident,” said Rappold.

And while the loss never gets easier, she’s had the strength to overcome being consumed by loss and become an inspiration to her community.

“Hills and valley. You can’t have the hills without the valleys,” said Rappold.