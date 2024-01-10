ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Every year, we nominate so many incredible, selfless women of the Big Country for Nexstar’s Remarkable Women contest during March, Women’s History Month. With the new year, we’re looking back on our past Remarkable Women. We start with 2020 winner, Tennie McCarty.

Hailing from Buffalo Gap, Tennie McCarty tirelessly serves her community through her heart project; Shades of Hope Treatment Center.

“I’ve always loved addicts,” McCarty told KTAB/KRBC in a 2020 interview about how she found her way from the throes of addiction to helping others who actively struggle with various addictions. “I wrote a letter to God on my way home and I promised God if it’s His way, I was going to come home and make my life’s work working with all addictions with a primary focus on eating disorders and childhood trauma.”

Since 1987, McCarty has been treating addictions from eating disorders to gambling addiction, substance abuse, and just about everything in between.

It’s this sort of work that’s not only made her something of a household name across the Big Country, but also gained her national recognition with her own series on the Oprah Winfrey Network.

Those who nominated the 2020 Remarkable Woman called her an inspiration, “a direct answer to many prayers prayed for over 20 years,” a safe space, and a testimony to lives changed.

“Lives have literally been saved from anorexia, bulimia, drug addiction, alcoholism, codependency, depression, and many other addictions. I am blessed to spend time with her on a daily basis. I know this woman’s heart and she has a sincere desire and passion to help people from all walks of life, no matter what the problem. What is even more amazing is her own story of recovery,” McCarty’s nominator told KTAB/KRBC.

As our 2020 Remarkable Woman and national finalist, McCarty was flown out to be celebrated alongside her fellow Remarkable Women in New York City as guests on The Mel Robbins Show where the winner of the national contests was announced. That spot went to our Chicago, Illinois sister station WGN’s nominee, Archana Liggins.

KTAB/KRBC will highlight four finalists throughout Women’s History Month, and will announce our local winner at the beginning of April.