Remembering Hailey Dunn on her 24th birthday

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – December 2010 was the last time Hailey Dunn was seen alive. She was 13 years old at the time. Today is Dunn’s 24th birthday, and 11 years later more details have been revealed.

Hailey, a 13-year-old cheerleader in Colorado City, went missing in December 2010. In 2013, her remains were found near Lake JB Thomas in Scurry County.

In January 2017, nearly four years later, Hailey would finally be laid to rest. In the intervening years, Adkins would be the only person named by investigators as a person of interest.

On June 14, 2021, Adkins was arrested on a Murder charge. He was placed under arrest in Howard County on a $2 million bond.

The only previous arrest in the case was not Adkins, but of Hailey’s mother, Billie, when police accused her of lying about Shawn’s whereabouts. That arrest came in 2011.