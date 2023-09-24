ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Many people in the Big Country are mourning the loss of longtime KBCY radio personality Terry Diamond, who died early Thursday morning after a longtime battle with breast cancer. Although she was commonly known as Terry Diamond across the waves, Terry Myers was also known as a wife, mother, and friend to many. KBCY station manager Kelly Jay said he had known Terry since they began their radio careers in 1999.

“It was 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m… At KBCY right here where we’re sitting, and she loved country music, and she’d call me and be like, ‘Hey, have you heard this new song,” Jay recalled.

Throughout the years, they became close friends and even called each other brother and sister.

“She’d call me on the phone and be like, Hey brother, and I was like, What sister,” added Jay.

About seven years ago, Terry opened up about her battle with breast cancer, and through it all, she kept a positive attitude.

“She looked at me one day and said I’m going to have a positive attitude the whole time… She used this platform to show people how positive you can be in that particular situation and use that platform on the street for the entire Big Country to see,” said Jay. “I think she kept going because her drive to help other people was bigger than what she was going through.”

Terry and Shanna Mims formed a friendship in the 90s when Mims worked at KEAN and Terry at KBCY.

“But we both worked the midday shift, so we were up against each other, and so you know we would always joke about it,” shared Mims.

Their friendship grew stronger as Mims was diagnosed with breast cancer, and one day, Terry gave her a journal.

“Jot down my journal entries for my going through cancer and chemo and all that kind of stuff. That time, she hadn’t been diagnosed yet. So, she wasn’t diagnosed till later on down the road. And so yeah, she was just being a good friend,” explained Mims.

Both worked together to raise funds and fight cancer.

“Knowing what it was like to go through it, but helping raise money to hopefully find a cure. Not only from breast cancer but every cancer there is,” shared Mims.

Terry’s legacy, whether in her advocacy for cancer patients, sharing the latest news, or for helping those around her, will forever shine like a ‘diamond.'”