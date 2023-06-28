ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As people begin to scout for fireworks, the Abilene Police Department (APD) wants to remind residents that fireworks are not allowed to be set off within city limits.

APD is working with the Abilene Fire Department and the City of Abilene in preparations for the Fourth of July. According to a press release, these organizations want to remind residents that setting off fireworks is dangerous, especially with the extreme fire danger that exists.

Residents who discharge fireworks within city limits could receive a Class C citation and a fine of up to $500.

A firework hotline will be available so residents can report fireworks within city limits at (325) 676-6598. This line will be available beginning on Sunday, July 2 at 4:00 p.m. and will be open each evening through July 4 to help keep the 911 line open for emergencies.