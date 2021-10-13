Remnants of former Hurricane Pamela head for Texas, Oklahoma

A commercial area is damaged after the passing of Hurricane Pamela in Mazatlan, Mexico, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Hurricane Pamela made landfall on Mexico’s Pacific coast just north of Mazatlan on Wednesday, bringing high winds and rain to the port city. (AP Photo/Roberto Echeagaray)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical depression Pamela dissipated in northern Mexico on Wednesday night after slamming into the country’s Pacific coast as a hurricane, though forecasters warned that its rainy remnants still posed a flooding threat for parts of Texas and Oklahoma.

Pamela made landfall early Wednesday about 40 miles (65 kilometers) north of the resort and port city of Mazatlan, where civil defense officials said wind and rain caused minor flooding but did little damage. It gradually lost power while moving inland, weakening first to a tropical storm and then to a tropical depression.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Pamela’s winds had fallen to about 30 mph (45 kph) by the time it dissipated about 100 miles (180 kilometers) west of Laredo, Texas, which is on the border with Mexico.

Forecasters said further weakening was expected during the night, but warned that the storm was expected to drop 3 to 6 inches (7-15 centimeters) of rain across portions of central Texas and southeastern Oklahoma, with up to 8 inches (20 centimeters) in isolated spots. “This may result in considerable flash and urban flooding,” the hurricane center said.