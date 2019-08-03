Renovations to Anson Opera House preserve past, promote future

ANSON, Texas (KTAB) – Renovations to a rental space in the Anson Opera House will fuel future renovations to the structure’s performance hall.

The newly-named Johnson Hall made its debut at a fundraiser and appreciation dinner Friday night. Diners were witness to the house’s fresh white walls, new floors, ceilings, light fixtures and full kitchen.

Funds made from space rentals will be used to improve the performance hall in the opera house, says Anson City Manager and opera house board member Sonny Campbell.

“Future plans are to have some plays, musicals, to have bands in the opera house like we used to,” said Campbell.

Campbell also says the improvements were only possible through the many donations the opera house board received, as well as the hard work put in by city employees.

“We took this place from a hole in the wall to what it is now,” says Campbell.

Original features from the opera house, built in 1907, were used to spruce up the supped-up space – original windows and tin ceiling tiles were used to decorate the walls and tables for the appreciation dinner.

Incorporating the old with the new was always a focus for the board, says member Cheryl Guernsey.

“The first project was the ceiling. We thought the best thing was to take it all down. We saved all the boards and all the tile and that’s what the trim is made out of,” said Guernsey.

To contact the opera house board about Johnson Hall, message its Facebook page at this link.