ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – While in Abilene on a planned trip to meet with first responders of the Mesquite Heat fire, Congressman Jodey Arrington (TX-19) stopped to speak with local school officials about student safety- in the wake of a horrific shooting at Uvalde, Texas elementary school.

In meeting with Superintendents of Wylie and Abilene ISDs, Rep. Arrington also spoke with Craig Bessent, Assistant Superintendent of School Operations & Chairman of the Texas School Safety Center Board.

“As a parent of elementary-aged children, yesterday’s tragedy in Uvalde is unthinkable. In speaking with the Abilene and Wylie Superintendents and the Chairman of the Texas School Safety Center Board, it’s clear that we must continue to be diligent to identify high-risk individuals, harden the security of our schools, bolster our local law enforcement, and protect the rights of teachers, school administrators, and all law-abiding citizens to arm themselves against such threats,” said Rep. Arrington.

Rep. Arrington reportedly spoke with these school officials about security measures and the importance of reporting credible threats to local law enforcement.

In Uvalde, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos shot his grandmother before opening fire at Robb Elementary School. In total, Salvador killed 19 children, two teachers, and injured at least 17 others. He was later ‘neutralized,’ according to official reports, by Uvalde police.

The day of, Ramos had posted multiple times on Facebook, stating his actions. Ramos legally purchased at least one assault rifle on his 18th birthday, then purchased ammo about a week before taking 21 human lives.