ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – $22 million for an aircraft was secured for Dyess Air Force Base Friday, with the promise to transition to a $3.3 billion aircraft. The funds were secured under the Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) through Abilene’s representative, Congressman Jodey Arrington (R).

In a press release from Rep. Arrington’s office, it was reported that this funding was cleared through the House of Representatives with ‘overwhelming bipartisan support.’

Read Rep. Arrington’s statement here:

“While not perfect, the defense authorization bill will give our troops the necessary tools and resources to be safe and successful in defending our nation and deterring adversaries like China and Russia. I am proud we were able to secure important investments for Dyess Air Force Base, including $22 million for B-1 hypersonic integration and a moratorium on B-1 retirements for an additional three years,” said Rep. Arrington. “It is critical to modernize B-1 bombers with advanced weapons systems and maximum lethality until we transition to the B-21 bomber. With evolving geopolitical and security threats, we must continue to invest in our bombers to project American air dominance across the globe.”

Coming to Dyess is $22 million for B-1 hypersonic integration, $3.3 billion for the B-21 Long Range Strike Bomber and efforts to prevent B-1 retirements for an additional three years (2023).