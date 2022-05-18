TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Texas Congressman Jodey Arrington (TX-19) issued a statement Wednesday afternoon on the Mesquite Heat Fire and other fires between Coronado’s Camp and View.

Representative Arrington said he spoke with Taylor County officials, Governor Greg Abbott’s office and Emergency Management about supporting efforts during the 1,500+ acre fire.

Statement from Rep. Arrington:

“Praying for West Texas and our first responders as they fight the wildfires burning throughout Taylor County. I have spoken with Taylor County elected officials, Governor Abbott’s office, and the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) about how we can best support their efforts. I am grateful for their tireless efforts.”

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) has been inundated with calls for status updates, and Rep. Arrington, along with TCSO, said these calls are tying up life-saving resources.

For status updates, stay updated with KTAB/KRBC coverage, TCSO’s Facebook page or the Texas A&M Forest Service website.

For help, here is a list of resources provided by Rep. Arrington: