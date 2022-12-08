ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) will give key funding for Dyess Air Force Base and the National Defense. This act will also prevent President Biden’s budget cut, repeal the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for servicemen and more.

The 2023 NDAA was passed in July with ‘overwhelming bipartisan support,’ according to a press release from Representative Jodey Arrington’s office. Today, December 8, Rep. Arrington released a statement on what this act means for Dyess and the national defense as a whole.

“The defense authorization bill, while not perfect, provides the necessary resources for our warfighters and weapon systems to defend our freedoms and counter our adversaries like China and Russia,” said Rep. Arrington.” I am pleased we were able to secure funding for Dyess Air Force Base, including investments for B-1 hypersonic integration and continued development of the B-21. Our national defense and military readiness is job one, and we responsibly advanced that mission in today’s NDAA.”

Dyess AFB will receive $10 million for B-1 hypersonic integration and $4.9 billion for the B-21 Long Range Strike Bomber that was revealed on December 3.

Additionally, this act will aid the military by providing pay raises for service members, repeal the COVID-19 vaccine mandate and prohibit dishonorable discharge for service members who choose not to receive the vaccine.

The NDAA also will increase military funding which will prevent President Biden’s budget cut, fund the modernization of the nuclear triad and authorize millions in funding for Texas military installations.