ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Representative Jodey Arrington, representative Ken Calvert, local military and city officials will meet next week to provide an update from Dyess Air Force Base and sign the Intergovernmental Support Agreement between Dyess and the City of Abilene.

On Tuesday, October 25, a press conference will be held at Abilene City Hall to discuss updates from Dyess and sign the Intergovernmental Support Agreement.

This past July, $22 million was secured for a new aircraft at Dyess AFB with a promise to move to a $3.3 billion aircraft. These funds fall under the Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) through Representative Jodey Arrington (TX-19).

These funds will go to a new B-1 Aircraft hypersonic integration and in the future, a B-21 Long Range Strike Bomber.

The Intergovernmental Service Agreement (IGSA) will take place over the next ten years, allowing the City of Abilene to support Dyess AFB when purchasing goods and services. Dyess AFB will be able to benefit from bulk purchasing capabilities and streamlined procurement processes, according to the City of Abilene.

The IGSA will be one of a just a few in place between communities and military installments across the country. The press conference and signing ceremony will take place at 11:00 a.m. to commemorate this historical agreement.