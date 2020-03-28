Rep. Jodey Arrington responds to stimulus package

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — As part of an economic stimulus package signed by President Trump on Friday, adults who filed taxes in 2018 will receive $1,200 each, while families will get an extra $500 for each child.

Congressman Jodey Arrington is confident this will give the Big Country a push.

“My message to my fellow Abilenians and West Texans and folks living throughout the Big Country who watch your station is, that we will get through this and this is not going to last forever. In fact, I think we’re going to start seeing a recalibration of how we balance our lives and balance the risk of public safety versus economic liability,” Arrington said.

The package has been in the works for a little over a week and the government worked hard to make this possible. Local businesses will also get help from the stimulus. Hardin-Simmons economics professor John Hill applauds the government for their effort.

“We’ve all of a sudden had this initial head jerk of, ‘I’ve lost my job, I don’t know what I’m going to do.’ Now we have this money to step back in and the government has stepped back in in a forceful way which lets the public know they’re unified and they are serious about dealing with this downturn that we’ve had,” Hill says.