Report: 2 Abilene men tried to meet kids for sex, one showed up with bag of porn and sex products

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two Abilene men are accused of trying to meet underage children for sex.

Dylan Duncan, 25, and Clinton Dempsey, 41, were both arrested for Online Solicitation of a Minor Saturday during two separate incidents.

A press release states Duncan was arrested on the 3500 block of Rolling Green Drive, where he agreed to meet a person he believed was an underage child for sexual activity.

He, according to the press release, showed up with, “a bag filled with pornographic material and sexual products.”

Dempsey was also arrested at the location he arranged to meet a child he believed was underage – the 3500 block of S. Treadaway Blvd.

Police say Dempsey did intend to engage the child in sexual activity.

Both Duncan and Dempsey were given $40,000 bonds. Duncan has posted bond and been released, but Dempsey remains held in the Taylor County Jail.

These arrests follow more than a dozen others taken into custody during a 2-day child sex crime sting operation online.

In response to recent arrest, Abilene PD, along with DPS, is hosting a meeting on August 8 to inform parents about the apps and tactics these online predators use to target children.

Get more information about that meeting here.