LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Two people were assaulted Tuesday evening at a bar in the 2400 block of Broadway Street after being accused of being University of Texas fans, according to a Lubbock police report.

Police were called out at approximately 8:39 p.m. to University Medical Center to assess the victims.

The police report said the first victim had a red swollen mark and abrasion on the side of his head.

The first victim told police an unknown male was drunk and told the victim and his friends they could not come into the bar, then accused them of being UT fans. The suspect also encouraged many people in the bar to boo the victim.

According to the victim, he told the suspect he was a Texas Tech fan and not a UT fan but said the crowd was already excited, and the suspect was “very intoxicated.” The suspect then said “f*** you” before hitting the victim. Multiple people joined in on the fight, and the victim’s friend was assaulted, as well, even though he was not involved in the initial confrontation.

According to police, the second victim was in a wheelchair at the hospital, vomiting into a bucket with dried blood on his face. One of his eyes was also swollen shut and bruised.

The second victim said he was at a bar when a fight broke out, and he was assaulted. He told police his friends helped him leave the bar and brought him to the hospital.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were no updates on the case, and the suspect had not been located.