COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two Big Country men were killed in a Coleman County traffic crash early Tuesday morning.

In a crash report from the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), it was detailed that the two-vehicle crash took place along U.S. Highway 67, one mile east of Talpa in clear and dry conditions. Texas Highway Patrol (THP) – Coleman responded to the crash just after 4:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Driven by a 31-year-old Central Texas man, a 2020 truck tractor was towing a 2020 Hyundai semi-trailer, heading east on HWY 67.

In the second vehicle, a 2013 GMC Sierra pickup truck, was 44-year-old driver Andrew Sosa Jr of Sweetwater and 19-year-old passenger Ethan Harris of Rising Star.

The crash report detailed that the pickup truck was traveling west on HWY 67, driving on the wrong side of the road and consequentially hit the truck tractor head on. The pickup then caught fire.

Sosa and Harris were pronounced dead just before 4:15 a.m. by a Coleman County Justice of the Peace.

No further information has been released. Click here to search for other crash reports.