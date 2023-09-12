ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene mother has been arrested after her child sustained serious injuries when she was allegedly left in a hot car for more than 2.5 hours.

Brittany Schultz was charged with Abandoning/Endangering a Child last month in connection to the incident.

Court documents reveal that in August, Schultz’s 8-year-old child was rushed to the ER after suffering a medical episode at an Abilene McDonald’s.

Doctors determined she suffered serious bodily injury that created a substantial risk of death from the heat, and during a subsequent interview, the documents state Schultz admitted to leaving her daughter in a vehicle unattended with the windows rolled down while she was at the Texas Health and Human Services offices for 2 hours.

Schultz also “acknowledged that there was nothing to drink in the car,” according to the documents, which note that, “the temperature that day was in excess of 100 degrees.”

The documents state the child asked for a Happy Meal and a cold drink from McDonald’s when Schultz finally returned, but instead of making the stop like she allegedly intended, Schultz went to a shopping center, where she left the child in the car with the windows rolled down for another 40 minutes.

Upon returning from the shopping trip, the documents state the child kept telling her mother she was thirsty and was drenched in sweat, so they finally went to McDonald’s, where a bystander called 9-1-1 because it appeared the child was having a seizure.

Investigators also stated that Schultz’s vehicle did have a working air conditioner.

Schultz was released from the Taylor County Jail after posting a $40,000 bond.