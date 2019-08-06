Report: Abilene duo arrested after chasing man with hatchet at Scarborough Park

Miguel Fierro (pictured, left) and Augustine Lara (right), were arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after an incident at Scarborough Park.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) arrested two men for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after an incident at Scarborough Park.

According to an APD arrest report, 33-year-old Miguel Fierro and 26-year-old Augustine Lara were arrested after the incident just before 10:30 Monday night in the 1100 block of Corsicana Avenue.

The report states Fierro and Lara, who were at the park with Fierro’s family earlier Monday, approached the couple and asked them to give back Fierro’s wife’s phone, which they denied having.

The couple had found a hatchet that Fierro and Lara left during a previous visit to the park, and Fierro and Lara accused them of stealing their phone, the report states.

According to the report, Fierro and Lara began threatening them by asking them to unpack everything they had, when Fierro swung a hatchet and hit the table the couple was sitting at, almost hitting one of their dogs.

Fierro then began chasing the man with the hatchet and smashed his “electronics,” while Lara tried to grab the man and helped Fierro smash the man’s “power inverter,” the report states.

Miguel Fierro was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and Lara faces the same charge for being an accomplice, according to the report. Both are facing second-degree felonies.