ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of posing as a teenage girl online allegedly sexually abused a teenage boy he had enticed to meet.

Slade King, 31, was arrested Friday for Sexual Assault of a Child in connection to this incident. He was released from jail after posting a $20,000 bond.

Police say a teen came forward and said King, who was a stranger to him, contacted him on a popular social media application while posing as a teenage girl.

The teen says he was sexually assaulted after meeting up with King, who he believed was the teen girl, at a south Abilene home.

“The Department warns parents, and teens who use social media applications to be cautious when interacting with anyone they do not directly know,” police say in a reminder to parents. “Social media apps make it easy for predators with malicious intentions to pose as someone else. “

