Raul Ortiz is accused of Possession of Child Pornography.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man who says he is “addicted to child pornography” and was found to have more than one thousands pictures and videos of children engaged in sexual activity has been arrested.

Raul Ortiz was taken into custody on a warrant for Possession of Child Pornography Thursday.

Court documents state the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children began investigating a Google drive that contained images of child pornography, which was connected to a man in Abilene.

Investigators learned that man was staying at a local motel with his husband, Ortiz.

The documents state a search warrant was executed and both men were interviewed, and during the interview, Ortiz admitted the child pornography was his and that, “he was addicted to child pornography.”

A subsequent search of Ortiz’s phone and tablet revealed more than one thousands images and videos of children engaged in various sexual activities.

Ortiz was released from jail after posting a $30,000 bond.