ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man was arrested Monday afternoon, some time after refusing to stop when deputies with the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) tried pulling him over in his vehicle.

According to TCSO, Isaac Rubio Escobedo, of Abilene, lost control of his vehicle at the 3200 block of Beltway South, he then ran away from officers on foot. It was reported that Escobedo also tried to ‘strike’ a state trooper while running.

TCSCO officers were eventually able to arrest Escobedo on the following charges:

(Taylor County) Motion To Revoke Probation (MTR) on Forgery charges – $30,000 bond

(Taylor County) MTR Aggravated Assault – $30,000 bond

(Hood County) Possession of a Controlled Substance – $10,000 bond

In addition to his outstanding warrants, TCSO said it will charge Escobedo with the following:

Assault on a Public Servant

Evading Arrest in a Motor Vehicle

Evading Arrest on Foot

Escobedo is being held at the Taylor County Jail, with bond amounts to be set later.