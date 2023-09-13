Sasha Galvan has been charged with Injury to a Child.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene mother accused of squeezing an infant so they could “die together” has been arrested.

Sasha Galvan was charged with Injury to a Child last month and remains held in jail on bonds totaling more than $150,000.

Court documents state Galvan and the infant were taken to the hospital in August following a check welfare call, and while there, Galvan tested positive for methamphetamine.

CPS was called, and the documents state they when they tried to remove the infant from Galvan’s care, she started to squeeze the child and said, “I’ve already lost one baby today, and I’m not going to lose another. We can die together.”

Hospital staff was able to save the infant, but not before she suffered bruising to her face and redness to her body.

No further information has been released.