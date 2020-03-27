Report: Abilene’s first COVID-19 patient is DRI resident, source of exposure unknown

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene’s first COVID-19 patient has been identified as a resident of Disability Resources, Inc., and the source of his exposure to the novel coronavirus is unknown.

An investigation report from the City of Abilene reveals the patient, previously identified as a male in his 40s, is a DRI resident with no recent history of traveling outside the city, and investigators have not been able to determine where his exposure happened.

Ten people who were caring for this resident have been tested for COVID-19 as well, and all DRI activities have been suspended.

Residents are now confined to their individual homes.

“Based on the information revealed in this investigation, the Abilene Taylor County Public Health District is reaching out to area long term care facilities to insure proper screening and precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are in place,” according to a press release from the City.

Dyess AFB also confirmed a positive COVID-19 test Thursday, bringing the City’s current total to 2.

Latest Posts: