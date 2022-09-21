COLORADO CITY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Baird man was killed Tuesday morning in Colorado City in a crash along Interstate 20.

According to a Facebook post by Colorado City Record, the 53-year-old from Baird was driving an 18-wheeler, hauling hydrochloric acid, when he ran off I-20 and down an embankment at Rogers Road.

Due to the contents inside the truck, first responders had to wait for a HazMat team from Midland before they could clean up the wreckage.

Colorado City Record said the overpass was severely damaged due to the wreck.