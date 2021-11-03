Report: Breckenridge man pleads guilty to capital murder

BRECKINRIDGE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Breckenridge man pleaded guilty to three-year-old double homicide charges.

Paxton Sullivan, 31, pleaded guilty Wednesday to capital murder charges in the December 2018 murder of his parents, Terry and Mitchel Sullivan. Paxton received a life sentence without parole, and waived his right to appeal.

Sullivan pleaded guilty nearly three years after the tragic incident. As claimed by Breckenridge American, he attended his sentencing via Zoom at the Stephens County Jail.

According to Breckenridge American, Mitchel and Terry Sullivan’s deaths were, “caused by blunt force trauma with a baseball bat.” Their bodies were later discovered by Mark Dempsey, Terry’s brother-in-law.

The Breckenridge American says both Mitchel and Terry were involved and respected in the Breckenridge community. Mitchel had won Agricultural Citizen of the Year in 2010, and Terry was an active community volunteer.