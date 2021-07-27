Report: Carcasses, bones, multiple dogs seized during animal cruelty investigation in Eastland County

Multiple dogs, along with carcasses and bones, were seized during an animal cruelty investigation in Eastland County.

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Multiple dogs who were abandoned without food or water were rescued during an animal cruelty investigation in Eastland County.

The investigation took place at a residence on County Road 164, where the Eastland County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant Monday after deputies saw dogs that had been abandoned on the property without food or water, according to a report from Eastland County today.

Multiple dogs were seized from the property, along with bones and carcasses. The SPCA did arrive to help transport the animals.

Animal cruelty charges are pending and more information is expected to be released soon.

